Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 240 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 240 price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 195.82.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is SEK 144.10.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

