Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Shares Down 5.3%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $67.52. 523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNNVF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale began coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

