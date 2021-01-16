vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 29.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $2.09 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,000,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 44,191 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

