Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on WKCMF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$146.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $149.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.