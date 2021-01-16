Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.0403 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $18,035.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006949 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,387,988 coins and its circulating supply is 195,008,374 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

