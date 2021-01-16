Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

