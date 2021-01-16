Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.13 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $62.25 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00101346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.