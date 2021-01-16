Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Waste Connections by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $101.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.66. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

