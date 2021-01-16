Waves Enterprise Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $50.57 million and $206,506.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00048403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00116960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00065628 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00250833 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34,238.31 or 0.93792387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00062644 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,059 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

