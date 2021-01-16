WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has $107.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WEC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.50.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.