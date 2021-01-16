Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $125.23 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $134.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

