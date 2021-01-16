Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.60.

CRI stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,013 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

