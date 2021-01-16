Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lowered by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,915,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,675,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

