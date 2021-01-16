Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) shares fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.92. 31,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 67,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.717 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBND. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

