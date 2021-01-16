Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has $19.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

