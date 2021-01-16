Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Resonant were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Resonant by 613.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 140,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

RESN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. Resonant Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.88.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $28,090.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $55,431.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $172,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,888 shares of company stock worth $392,209 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

