Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after buying an additional 1,447,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after buying an additional 136,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after buying an additional 331,853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

