Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $123.84 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $123,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.