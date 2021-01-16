Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $132,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $174.74 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

