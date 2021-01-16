Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. HC Wainwright cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $190.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 148.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.87.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.