Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,350 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

