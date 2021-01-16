Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wheaton’s earnings estimates for the current year have been stable of late. The company continues to expect estimated attributable production between 655,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (“GEO"s) and 685,000 GEOs for the current year. Wheaton expects mining operations to continue in the current year without any major interruptions. Moreover, the company's strong cash position, operating cash flows and available credit capacity provide scope for investments to acquire additional accretive precious metals. The company's focus on corporate development front, growing high-quality portfolio of assets and a bullish precious metals markets will drive growth in the near term. However, changes in market price of commodities and pandemic related uncertainties will likely hurt Wheaton's results.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

