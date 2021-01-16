Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WTBDY opened at $11.10 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Get Whitbread alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTBDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.