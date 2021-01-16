Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCP. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.19.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.11.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.40%.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

