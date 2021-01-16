Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) shares were up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WHITF)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

