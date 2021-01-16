William Blair Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

URBN stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

