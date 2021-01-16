WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 6,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.