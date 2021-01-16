WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.16 and last traded at $55.07. 2,064 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 411,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter.

