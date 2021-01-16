WOM Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00058949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.42 or 0.00520131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00044265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.30 or 0.04214125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016364 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.