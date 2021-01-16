Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $99.74.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,969.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,263 shares of company stock worth $13,157,140 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

