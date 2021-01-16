World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $147.92

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $147.92 and last traded at $147.00, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.34.

The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.17.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 37,900 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,223,197.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $94,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,590 shares of company stock worth $3,903,129. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.