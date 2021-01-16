Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $5.18 on Friday. Wrap Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,082.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at $233,753.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

