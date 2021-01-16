WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to $137.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WSP Global from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.17.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $101.10.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

