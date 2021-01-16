X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Trading 7.2% Higher

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.37. 140,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 80,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $126.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

