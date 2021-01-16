Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.