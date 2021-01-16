Xensor (XSR) Reaches Market Cap of $19.11 Million

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Xensor has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xensor has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.00518954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.49 or 0.04232517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016366 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,666,146 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html. The Reddit community for Xensor is https://reddit.com/