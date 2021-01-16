Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,903,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 1,384,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.3 days.

XNYIF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Xinyi Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

