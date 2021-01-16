Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Stock Price Up 37.9%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) rose 37.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 4,131,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 1,391,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DKMR)

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

