Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.04

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 7486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

