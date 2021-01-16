Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) PT Raised to $3.00 at Sidoti

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) had its price objective boosted by Sidoti from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.82.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

