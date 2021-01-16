YETI (NYSE:YETI) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Neutral”

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

YETI stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,823. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. YETI has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,814,912.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,938 shares of company stock worth $17,778,377. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,665 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772,945 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in YETI by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in YETI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

