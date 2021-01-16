Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Capstar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 42,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,413.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,244 shares of company stock worth $135,053 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 317,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 163,926 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82,436 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 133,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.