Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Flex posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 7,175,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,562,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

