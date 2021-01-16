Zacks: Analysts Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. At Home Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

