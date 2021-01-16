Zacks: Analysts Expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. BayCom also posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BayCom by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BayCom by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCML stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 18,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,388. BayCom has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

