Zacks: Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Everbridge posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $406,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $2,576,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,022. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,580,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,769,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Everbridge by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 354,213 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Everbridge by 13.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after buying an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 5.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,560,000 after buying an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 98.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,476,000 after acquiring an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,400. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.03. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

