Zacks: Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.77.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $1,152,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,585.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,669 shares of company stock valued at $18,339,912. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,790,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,675,000 after acquiring an additional 733,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,484,000 after buying an additional 89,427 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $15,422,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.57. The stock had a trading volume of 235,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,674. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $274.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.44.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

