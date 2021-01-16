Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,632. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

