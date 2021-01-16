Zacks: Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Northland Securities began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MP Materials stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MP traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. 3,984,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,458. MP Materials has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $40.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.