Zacks: Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.76. TPI Composites reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,450%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $6.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.14. 1,206,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $54,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

